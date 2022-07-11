Ten Hag Confirms Maguire To Continue As Manchester United Captain

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Harry Maguire is continuing in his role as club captain.

The experienced centre-back was given the armband shortly after his 2019 transfer from Leicester City and he is to wear it going forward, as confirmed by the boss on Monday morning.

Ten Hag was speaking at his first press conference of Tour 2022 to preview Tuesday’s match against Liverpool at Bangkok’s Rajamangala Stadium.

After confirming in the press conference that “Harry Maguire is the captain”, Erik was then asked to explain why he is right for the role.

“Of course, I have to get to know all the players and it takes time,” said the manager.

“But he is an established captain for a few years and he has achieved a lot of success, so I don’t doubt about this issue.”

