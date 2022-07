The rate at which accident occurs within upper iweka axis is becoming notorious and a norm.

These terrible multiple accidents, involving about 5 articulated vehicles, happened this morning around upper iweka as I set out for my daily bread. It was very terrible and caused a whole lot of gridlock.

Something urgent really needs to be done ASAP to save people’s lives.

