Terrorist Threat: Release Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB Tells Buhari Government

Terrorists’ threat: Release Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB tells Buhari govt

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has called for the immediate release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu amid the security threat in Abuja.

IPOB made the call while reacting to the closure of government schools operating in Abuja due to a planned terrorist attack.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, the separatist group warned that nothing must happen to Kanu, who is in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS.

The statement reads partly: “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been drawn to the sudden closure of all the Government public schools operating in Abuja because of the threats from terrorists groomed by Fulani people to take over Abuja and entire Nigeria; IPOB therefore demand immediate release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from DSS dungeon in Abuja by Nigeria government and her compromised DSS.

“We are reminding Nigeria and her security agencies that the world, through the UN Right group, has mandated the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the appropriate compensation paid to him without delay because he committed no crime against Nigeria and her sovereignty. The UN Group warned that if anything untoward happens to him it will be disastrous to Nigeria, and IPOB is ready to carry this order to the letter.

“We are advising the Fulani terrorists government of Nigeria to urgently release Mazi Nnamdi KANU unconditionally before their planned jihad in Abuja. We are monitoring them and the shenanigans they are playing with their terrorist collaborators to take over the government. IPOB is neither bothered nor interested in the plan of the terrorists to overrun the Nigerian government which we have rejected; our concern is the safety of our leader. We therefore, demand that the Nigerian government must release the leader of IPOB now because he committed no crime as enunciated by the UN Right group.

“As Nigeria is closing schools, businesses, and other activities because of Fulani terrorists’ threat to attack Abuja, it clearly shows that Abuja is no longer safe for people to live. Hence our unequivocal demand for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi KANU before anything happens to him. We demand prompt and complete implementation of the UN directives concerning Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”



