Terrorists Attack Kuje Prison In Abuja

Gunmen suspected to be terrorists are currently attacking the Kuje correctional facility in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

Multiple sources told SaharaReporters that the gunmen invaded the facility around 10 pm but security operatives were able to repel the attack.

Kuje Prison

“Can you hear the gunshot, we are under serious attack,” one of the sources said.

Kuje prison was established in 1989, it has a minimum and maximum holding cells where inmates are incarcerated.

It is famous for holding high-profile offenders, including former governors and ministers.

https://saharareporters.com/2022/07/05/breaking-terrorists-currently-attacking-kuje-prison-abuja

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related