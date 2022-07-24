Few weeks after the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari was attacked in Katsina State, terrorists have threatened to abduct Nigeria’s number one citizen….

The convoy of an advance team of the president was attacked on its way to Buhari’s hometown of Daura ahead of Sallah.

Two persons sustained injuries in the attack, which the presidency said was repelled.

The attack on the convoy happened on the day when the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) invaded Kuje Prison in Abuja and freed over 800 inmates, including all the terrorists in detention.

Daily Trust had reported how the train abductors jubilated when the Kuje inmates were released.

In a new video seen by Daily Trust, the terrorists who abducted over 60 passengers of the Abuja Kaduna train on March 28, threatened to abduct and kill Buhari and Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai.

The terrorists also boasted that they would destroy the country, kill the remaining passengers in their custody and sell out the others.

Some passengers were released after reportedly paying N100 million each.

https://dailytrust.com/breaking-terrorists-threaten-to-abduct-buhari-flog-train-victims-in-fresh-video

