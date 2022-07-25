The Best Way To Boil Corn On Cob (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dFFeIB_GPK4

Hey guys! How do you enjoy your corn, boiled or grilled? I love mine boiled. Fresh corn on the cob can be a wonderful addition to any barbecue or special touch for a weeknight meal.

Boiled corn is simple to make, all you need is your fresh corn, salt and water. see the simple step below on how to properly boiled corn at home, this video above shows you the simple steps on how to boil corn on the cob.

What You Need

• 5 ears of fresh corn Red or white corn)

• ½ teaspoon of salt

• 3 cups of water

Steps on how to boil corn on the cob

1. Carefully remove all the peels and the silk from the corn into a bowl and rinse with water.

2. Place the corn in a large pot and add enough water to completely cover it. Add a little salt to taste if you love your corn with a taste of salt

3. Cook the corn for 10 minutes and lift the side facing up with a tong downward so that it get cooked evenly.

4. Cook the corn for 20 minutes on high heat until it becomes soft, you can pick one of the seeds with a fork to taste if it is soft.

5. Drain the corn from the liquid and serve with African bush pear (Ube)or fresh coconut.

Cc. Lalasticlala

Oboinascopy

Mynd44

Seun

Ishilove

Jummiefoodie

Cococandy

Jagugu88li

Fynestboi

Dominique

Angelsss

KimberlyWest

Queenitee. Come and eat corn

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related