‘The Fake Wedding I Attended Last Week: My Experience’

Good evening Nairalanders, please don’t mind my Grammer, I’m not a grammarian

One of our colleagues at work invited all members of staff to her sisters wedding in Akure..

The whole staff bought the ASO EBI which was sold 3k, and also paid 2k for the transport which was deducted from my salary.

On the wedding day, we left Ekiti around 8am and got to Akure around 10:20am, the lady welcomed us and directed us to the church venue,the program has not started when we got to the church, they are still waiting for the groom to arrive, the groom set in around after 11, and the program lasted for about 4hrs, throughout the program the pastor was just seeking for donation to build his church, the floor of the church has not been plastered likewise the buglary and Windows, the pastor was just looking for a way to empty our pocket by seeking for donation.

What surprise me most was that when it was time for the couples to receive their wedding ring, they spent about 25minute before the groom showed up, I saw people running after the man as he was looking for a way escape , immediately when the program, we expected the woman to bring our food, I was shocked when the woman said our food is still on fire, they are just preparing our food around 3:00pm, I was boiling with anger, what kind of thing is this? I only took bread and beans in before leaving the house, there is no way of feeding us.

I felt pity for the nursing among us, their kids has been exhausted and now looking like hungry lion, I don’t have money on me again, I spent the last penny in paying offering.., I felt like crying that moment, but had to hold myself, I have wasted my time all the way from Ekiti..

Typing………

