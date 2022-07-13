The Grave Implications Of APC Muslim-Muslim Ticket – Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa

THE GRAVE IMPLICATIONS OF APC MUSLIM-MUSLIM TICKET

1. Others don’t matter.

2. Desperation and over-ambition. We just want power at all costs and we don’t care what others think or do.

3. We can win the elections without you, especially by other means other than by open ballot.

4. Affirmation of supposed superiority complex.

5. Indication of a hidden agenda. The spirit of Hope 93 died with MKO and those who betrayed him and his mandate. May Boko Haram, terrorists and insurgents, their sponsors and sympathizers not win the 2023 elections.

6. Nigeria is not a secular state but rather being ruled to satisfy certain religious tendencies.

7. We have absolute control of the electoral system.

8. We do not trust others to accommodate us if they are entrusted with power.



https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02dZHv3Sp4rGRMLLe7wMdkWPjscfYAeztF3BgB9iVSAfmr7tF7pZpwvJhkY2NZcPqKl&id=1340173454&m_entstream_source=timeline

