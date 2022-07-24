The Lover Boy Who Fell In Love With The Wrong Lover

I present to you the unfortunate incident of Samson – the lover boy who was drawn by lust, and ended his destroy glorious destiny on the laps of an enemy who he thought loves him (Judges Judges chapter 13 – 16).

You see, God is Love, and since we were created in His image and likeness, it follows that we are also creatures of love, created to love and receive love. We all have the innate desire to love (to give and show love to others), as well as crave to receive love from others (to be shown love in return). This is a characteristic of a normal person created in God’s image and likeness.

However, the error of many people lies with where they go to seeking love, and what they fell in love with. Hence, many are in problem today because they fall in love with dangerous persons and things that were designed by the evil devil to carry out his evil mission – to steal, to kill and destroy (John 10:10).

We can talk about alcohol and drugs; masturbation and pornography; immoral boyfriends and girlfriends relationships; materialism and mammon; etc. They thought these things are good lovers that will give them genuine pleasure and satisfaction. Unfortunately, like Samson, these things are only Delilah’s relatives that leads them into destruction, ruin and regret.

Problem arises when you fail to channel your love to the right One – the right Lover. You are configured to love God your Creator first and above any other, and to receive love from Him above anything else. When you are saturated with God’s Love and you find pure fulfillment inside of Him alone, it guides how you give love to those around you, and you are directed to like only the things He permits (which won’t be harmful to you).

You can explore love inside of God (which is what you are destined to do) through faith in Jesus Christ. As you embrace Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, He sends a tangible Lover to your life – the Holy Spirit. As you grow in love with Him, He empowers you to keep attending to the business of love in the right way.

Stop seeking pleasure from sinful and harmful persons and places and things. They are a polluted counterfeits of the original thing – that you enjoy pure pleasure in your relationship with the Lord Jesus. I’m inviting you into this peaceful life, as you surrender your life to Jesus today.

Bible says: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son (Jesus Christ), that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life.” (John 3:16). Embrace the true Lover of Your soul today – the only One that can die for your Salvation from sin, death, satan and hell.

Today is your day of salvation. Wherever you are, simply ask the LORD to show you mercy and come reign in your life. “Jesus, show me mercy, and come into my life”.

If you need any assistance, please contact me. God bless you, in Jesus Name. Amen.

