https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1OzutELc2E

This UGV (Unmanned ground vehicle) can carry food, water, ammo and of course a .50 calibre machine gun. Troops control it with a simple tablet and joystick.

It has no problem traversing rough terrain. It finds targets with an on-board camera. Troops are loving it.

Its a mobile platform that doesnt get fatigued. Doesnt need water, needs very little maintenance and is always in the fight. Its a great asset to have.

Credit: defensenigeria.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related