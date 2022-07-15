The Moment Baba Ijesha Collapsed While Being Taken To Prison (Video)

Popular Nigerian actor, Baba Ijesha collapsed while heading to Kirikiri Correctional Facility in Lagos following his 16 years imprisonment sentence.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jdwRVnmfvb4

Watch From 0:35

An Ikeja Special Offences Court, on Thursday, convicted Olanrewaju James aka Baba Ijesha for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old minor.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, sentenced him to 16 years in jail for indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault and attempted sexual assault.

A video trending online shows the moment Ijesha while on his way to prison fell on the stairs of the court.

