The Moment Portable Said He Is The Founder Of Ajah & One Million Boys Cults (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RugWk1MHXXE

I’m The Founder Of Lagos Cult Groups — Singer Portable Brags (Video)

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known on stage as Portable has bragged about being the founder of some cult groups, One Million Boys and Ajah Boys, which terrorised residents of different areas of Lagos, IGBERETV reports.

In a now deleted video, the street-talented artist said in Yoruba, “Open your ears and hear me, you’ve heard about Ajah Boys, One Million Boys, I’m their founder.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgJqb_Xrklk/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related