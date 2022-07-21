‘The Next Time You Allow A Hooker Spend The Night With You, Stay Awake!’

In your own interest, do short time and let the babe go. You wan carry ashawo daybreak abii? You want her to come to your house and spend the night with you right?

The question is… do you know who she is

Some guys have learnt a bitter lesson paying hookers for a night.

4 things can possibly happen.

1. You may get lucky, she just dress-up and go at dawn.

2. She might be a mole, sent to spy on you.

3.she might run away with something that belongs to you. Eg. Your genitals or your life, your phone, money, PS5 or your clothes.

4. If she’s fetish and diabolic, she might take some of your pubic hairs or semen.

Note: If she’s aggrieved with you in anyway, she may signal some of her loyal notorious customers to trace you to your house and pounce on you. Especially men who will not pay her the agreed cash for service rendered

So in your best interest… stay awake, do not sleep

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related