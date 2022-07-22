The Prohibition Of Looking At Another Person’s Private Part – (Awrah)

Is it permissible to look at another person’s private part even if of similar sex?

Abu Sa’id al Khudri Radiyallahu anhu reported that Rasulullah sallallahu alayhi wa sallam said, “A man should not see the private parts of another man, and a woman should not see the private parts of another woman, and a man should not lie with another man under one covering, and a woman should not lie with another woman under one covering.” [Sahih Muslim].

“Exposing the intimate parts of the body is unlawful in Islam as the Quran instructs the covering of male and female genitals, and for adult females the breasts. Exposing them is normally considered sinful. Exposing intimate parts when needed, such as going to the toilet or bathing, falls under a specific set of rules.” Intimate parts in Islam.

Based on what is contained on IslamQA about the topic, the ‘awrah of a woman in front of her mahrams is her entire body except that which usually appears such as the face and hair, neck, forearms and feet. The ‘awrah of a woman with another woman is the area between the navel and the knee. The ‘awrah of a man is the area between the navel and the knee; as for the navel and the knee themselves, they are not part of the ‘awrah. Some scholars are of the opinion that knee is awrah also and must be covered.

According to Shaykh Ibn ‘Uthaymeen (may Allah have mercy on him) said: It is not permissible for a young man to play football, for example, wearing only shorts that do not reach the knees or that do not reach the navel. It is essential that the area between the navel and the knee be covered in the case of young men.

Many of us still fall in this prohibition. We often think there is no problem if we look at our friend’s awrah since we are of the same sex. But that is not permissible! Since we know we are prohibited from doing so, please let’s refrain from doing it.

