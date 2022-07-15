‘The Shocking Price Of Groundnuts In My Area’

I was craving bread & groundnut with Pepsi last night (it’s good to east suffer man food sometimes though), so I went to the Kiosk close by.

I reside at Agip Estate, Mile 4, Port Harcourt.

Got the round bread for ₦170, I asked for groundnut and the old woman said, “My son, ₦50 groundnut no dey again oh. Na ₦100 I dey sell.”

I was absolutely shocked and lost for words. “This woman must be very greedy,” I said to myself. I declined and bought only the bread from her and visited the next Kiosk.

Got there, “Madam evening, ground nut dey .” I said.

“Yes but na ₦100,” she replied.

I said no word, left hurriedly, got home and was in agony.

I slept with a burdensome heart of sorrow; my heart wallowed in the deep of grief beyond the grasp of hope.

I woke up this morning, remembered the ordeal last night and shouted, “Jesus! What a life.” ��

