Agbado and Cassava are part of our stable diet here in Nigeria, there is nothing wrong in eating them.

These food don’t come cheap and many of you eat them daily, who doesn’t like cooked and roasted agbado and pear, so what is now wrong with eating Agbado and Cassava, apparently from Agbado and Cassava, you can get lot of processed food like african salad, garri, fufu,starch,corn flakes, flour etc. These are the foods, we eat daily.

A day without Agbado and Cassava is a day with Hunger.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related