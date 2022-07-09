There Is Nothing Wrong With A Muslim-Muslim Ticket – Rashidi Ladoja

Former Oyo Governor Sen. Rashidi Ladoja has said there is nothing bad in voting for a Muslim President with a Muslim Vice.

He urged Nigerians to shun religious differences while electing their leaders in 2023, saying what matter most was for the best candidate to lead the nation.

Kano Governor Umar Ganduje has claimed the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to pickel a Muslim as his running mate, eliciting divergent views.

Speaking with journalists at his Bodija residence, the Otun of Ibadanland maintained there is no need for Nigerians to fight over religion, stating Muslims and Christians are one.

He noted though Nigerians are cautious, he said there is nothing wrong with a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

According to him: “Nigerian politicians are just using religion to divide the citizens, religion should not be an issue among the people.”

https://thenationonlineng.net/muslim-muslim-not-bad-ticket-says-ladoja/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1657371698

