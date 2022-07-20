They Have A Case With The Magistrate Not Me – Police PPRO, Muyiwa Adejobi

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

I thank God they didn’t say i slapped them… or beat them. They have a case to answer and they were handed over to the police to face the law. I have no other comments on this than to appear in court and testify where necessary.

We can’t afford to turn Nigeria to a lawless country because officers are afraid of what people will say. We will not chicken out in enforcing the law professionally and appropriately. They have a business with the magistrate not me. It’s s a systemic thing, not personal..ire oo.

SOURCE

Previous Thread:
https://www.nairaland.com/7238573/police-pro-muyiwa-adejobi-locks

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: