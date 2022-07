https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BlS3LW5n26U

An Oyinbo man has said people told him Nigeria is a dangerous place but still insisted to come over and see the country.

An interesting video showed him chilling with guys and ‘speaking’ Yoruba language at the Elegushi Beach, Lagos. He went to eat a plate of Jollof rice too and he said it is spicy.

He said there is more to Nigeria than the crime always reported in the western media.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related