“They Will Labour To Death’ — Tinubu Hits PDP, LP At APC Mega Rally In Osun

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has taken a dig at opposition parties participating in the forthcoming Osun governorship election.

The Osun election is scheduled to hold on July 16.

Gboyega Oyetola, the incumbent governor, is the flagbearer of the APC, while Ademola Adeleke is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Other candidates are Lasun Yusuf of Labour Party (LP), Akin Ogunbiyi of Accord, and Goke Omigbodun of Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The former governor of Lagos, who spoke at the Osun APC mega rally on Tuesday, described the PDP and LP as “mushroom parties”.

“I ask you to please do the same thing you did in Ekiti. Come out with your PVCs and vote massively for APC,” he said.

“The voting is now in your hand. Be very vigilant. Be watchful. You will not do it in vain.

“Think about your children and vote accordingly so you can see the future. Come out en masse. Don’t mind PDP and other mushroom parties — parties like Labour; they will labour till they die. God will not make you labourers.

“You’re next. We will be here till tomorrow. We will come back here for victory dance. Look at the trajectory of our lives. We make promises and fulfil them. We are the ones upholding the party, the Buhari party. Don’t answer the naysayers.”

