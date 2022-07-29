Thief Sprayed CCTV Camera With Black Spray But His Face Still Got Captured (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News 

Thief sprays CCTV camera with black spray but it slides off showing and exposing his face.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OQReHUFKVKE

