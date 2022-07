Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima had a meeting with the National Association of Nigerian students in their bid to amicably resolve the ongoing ASUU strike.

Tinubu and Kashim to meet ASUU in coming days

Tinubu and Kashim are men of action.



https://twitter.com/TinubuMediaS/status/1547266978821423104

APC Presidential Aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Meets NANS President In Osogbo, Promised To Intervene And Provide Lasting Solution To The Lingering ASUU Strike. – ASUU

https://twitter.com/ASUUNews/status/1547273073065345024

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related