Tinubu And Shettima’s Supporters Hold Rally In Biu, Borno (Photos)

A group of youths called the Amana Forum on Thursday, held a solidarity rally in Biu Local Government Area of Borno in support of the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima. Sharing photos from the rally, Shettima thanked the group and Borno State for their loyalty and support.

He said thus: “Your support for our party, the All Progressives Congress and our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is well acknowledged and appreciated. Thank you Biu and thank you Amana Forum”.

See picture moments of the rally below:

