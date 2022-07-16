Tinubu Celebrates Dolapo Osinbajo On Her 55th Birthday

The Presidential Candidate of All Progressives Congress and National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has congratulated the wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, on her 55th birthday.

Asiwaju Tinubu in a press release by his Media Office praised Mrs. Osinbajo for her devotion to her family especially her husband, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and service to country.

He said her poise, humility and carriage set her apart as a virtuous woman.

“I have known Mrs. Osinbajo as a virtuous woman with a sense of duty to her family and to her husband who is the Vice President of our country. She has complimented her husband in diligently serving the country and remains a strong support system.

“On her 55th birthday, I felicitate this gracious woman and wish her good health and grace for more impactful years ahead. “

