‘Tinubu Is My In-Law, He’s 86, Not Fit To Run Nigeria’ – Tee Mac

Tee Mac: Tinubu is My In-law, He’s 86, Not Fit to Run Nigeria

Renowned flutist and former President of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli, has warned Nigerians against voting the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Bola Tinubu, saying he was older than he claimed and therefore unfit to run the country.

Tee Mac, who disclosed that he was an in-law to Tinubu, noted that the former Lagos governor’s total existence was too shrouded in secrecy to be given the job of leading Nigeria.

The musician, who responded to a Facebook post by one Yemi Olakitan, who was declaring his support for the politician, alleged that Tinubu was 86 years and not 70.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians not to vote for him, stressing that he was not qualified to run the country as president with all the unanswered questions surrounding his life.

For instance, he pointed out that, the controversies surrounding Tinubu’s age, background and how he made his money remained unresolved.

“Any body can choose any candidate, but an intelligent person will ask himself the question: do I choose rightly? Is the man qualified? Is he honest? Did he tell us the truth about his age, background and how he made his money? Is this man healthy enough at 86 to take up the task of a totally run down country?” Tee Mac said.

According to the flutist, he (Tee Mac) stopped visiting Tinubu after he sold President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerians in 2015, adding that even as his in-law, he won’t support his ambition to rule Nigeria.

“You see, Tinubu is my in-law. His wife Remi is my cousin. Her Itsekiri mother and my Itsekiri mother are sisters. I have known Tinubu since the mid 1980s personally and even arranged for him to stay in my stepfather’s house (Sir Mobolaji Bank-Anthony) in London, when he went on exile.

“I stopped supporting him and stopped family visits etc when he sold that Buhari to the nation in 2015. My advice to the nation is that this man is absolutely not qualified to become our next president,” he wrote.



