Tinubu Is The Most Qualified To Be Nigeria’s President – Fashola (video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VglrhMerYXY

“My position about religion has been made known on different platforms. I think religion should leave the public space and go back to where it belongs to the homes and the religious centres.

I know that the Nigerian prosperity will happen, we just need to be concerned about who drives the vehicle there. I think that Asiwaju is the most qualified, I have worked with him at close quarters and I have seen his determination and drive.” ~

Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, Federal Minister of Works and Housing. He served two terms as Governor of Lagos State from 29 May 2007 to 29 May 2015.

#BAT2023 #Tinubu2023

