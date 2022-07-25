Tinubu Is The Most Qualified To Be Nigeria’s President – Fashola (video)

“My position about religion has been made known on different platforms. I think religion should leave the public space and go back to where it belongs to the homes and the religious centres.

I know that the Nigerian prosperity will happen, we just need to be concerned about who drives the vehicle there. I think that Asiwaju is the most qualified, I have worked with him at close quarters and I have seen his determination and drive.” ~
Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, Federal Minister of Works and Housing. He served two terms as Governor of Lagos State from 29 May 2007 to 29 May 2015.

