Tinubu, Lawan, Zulum, Tambuwal, Others In Borno For Shettima’s Daughter’s Wedding

Buhari, Tambuwal, Tinubu, Dangote, Others Storm Shettima’s Daughter Wedding

Political differences took back stage in Maiduguri, Borno state, on Saturday as Sen. Kashim Shettima, vice presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) gave away his daughter, Fatima to the son of the former FCT Minister, Ibrahim Bunu.

Superintended by the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Elkanemi, the wedding was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, his Yobe, Ekiti and Jigawa counterparts.

Also at the wedding were: Senate President, Sen. Ahmed Lawan, the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd ), National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC ), Sen. Abdullah Adamu and APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Business moguls, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Alhaji Mohammad Indimi and Alhaji Tahir Manga, were not left out, just as the Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman and others witnessed the solemnization of the marriage in which former Governor of Bauchi State, Alhaji Adamu Muazu and

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum stood in for the groom’s father and bride respectively.

SOURCE: Office of the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor, Sokoto state.

