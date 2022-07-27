Tinubu Named El-Rufai As DG Of His Campaign – Reno Omokri

Tinubu named El-Rufai as the DG of his campaign? Wow! This is a subtle Jihad against Christians?

Presidential candidate-Muslim

Running mate-Muslim

Now DG is also-Muslim

The only time they needed Christians was for the Fake Bishops show they gave to Nigerians!

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1552172774071877633?t=r1NKoromCLYyKYIK6P1BmQ&s=19

Of the many Christian Governors in the APC, Tinubu could not find a Christian to be the DG of his campaign? He had to pick @elrufai, a notorious enemy of the Body of Christ, as his DG? Perhaps it is not a coincidence that Naira is ₦666 to $1 today! Is that a sign?

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1552184044967927810?t=wOR_X0wt5xSUOrXXl4r7Rw&s=19

