Tinubu: Nigerians Drag Zack Orji Over Solidarity Visit (Pics)

Nollywood actor, Zack Orji, has been blasted for paying a solidarity visit to All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Angry Twitter users took to the social platform to slam the veteran actor after photos of him and other actors posing with Tinubu hit the net

In the photos Zack Orji and other actors, including Gentle Jack and Saheed Balogun were spotted in group photos as part of their congratulatory visit to Asiwaju and Shettima over their emergence as Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates of APC.

Nigerians unhappy with the development took to Twitter to blast Zack Orji. Blasting him, one declared that Stomach infrastructure will be the end of people like him, while another claimed that Liz Benson always poisoned him in films because of his love for money. However one user defended him saying that he needs the money to enable him continue bleaching.



