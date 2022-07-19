Tinubu & The Drug Money Saga: Plainsite Has Been Reported To Google – Hundeyin

https://www.nairaland.com/7234671/full-unredacted-case-file-tinubus

PlainSite.org is an open resource website that uploads legal documents and case files of past and present legal issues in the US. They uploaded dockets of Bola Tinubu’s drug money forfeiture case file, and in very short order, have been falsely reported to Google by unknown persons for ‘malicious software’. In a tweet by their Twitter handle, they say this is the first time in eleven years that they have ever had this kind of report against them.

@DavidHundeyin, What are the chances that someone unhappy about the court records on our website made a false report of “malicious software” on the page to Google? We have never had a report like this before. There is no malicious software, of course.

There are over 14 million court dockets on PlainSite. According to Google, the only one that reportedly has a problem—the first since 2011—involves Bola Tinubu.

@AdSense, please explain this.

Not a good look, @Google_Comms!

https://twitter.com/PlainSite/status/1549069856384815104?s=20&t=srM1bjlxL5RNlp76La6PbQ

Tinubu’s people are trying to take down @PlainSite?



https://twitter.com/DavidHundeyin/status/1549172817899528192?t=dl9e_YSOOPVuIaokbXWZFQ&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related