‘Tinubu Thrives In Controversy, Yet He Succeeds All The Time’

Going down memory lane, Tinubu chose Fashola against all odds. All hell was let loose on him. He succeeded in installing Fashola. And Fashola performed excellently well.

He also chose Ambode and Sanwo-Olu against popular agreement in society. Yet they both succeeded to the chagrin of his opponents like Bode George etc.

Tinubu is a political colossus in NIGERIA. He is politically invincible. I dare say that Tinubu will win this general election despite the noise from CAN and some Christian groups. I don’t know how he does it. And he will perform excellently well too.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related