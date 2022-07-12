Tinubu Will Win In 14 States – Joe Igbokwe (List)

Joe Igbokwe, the Special Adviser for Drainage and Water Resources to Lagos State Governor, has disclosed a comprehensive list of All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s powerful pillars who will help him clinch the 2023 presidential seat.
Sharing a post via Facebook on Tuesday, July 12, Igbokwe stated that the governors and bigwigs of the ruling party have no less than 14 States under their control.
Below is a list by Igbokwe of those who are expected to help that APC chieftain in the upcoming election.
Borno: Ali Modu Sheriff, Kashim Shettima, and Babagana Zulum
Kano: Ganduje, Kwankwaso, Shekarau and Tanko Yakassai
Kaduna: El-Rufai and Uba Sani
Ogun: Abiodun, Osoba, Amosun and Gbenga Daniel
Ekiti: Governor Kayode Fayemi, Niyi Adebayo, Fayose, Segun Oni, Opeyemi Bamidele, and Dayo Adeyeye
Osun: Governor Oyetola, Baba Bisi Akande, Rauf Aregbesola and Iyiola Omisore
Nasarawa: Governor Sule and Umar Al-Makura
Edo: Adams Oshiomole and Ize-Iyamu
Bauchi: Adamu Adamu and Yakubu Dogara
Gombe: Inuwa Yahaya and Danjuma Goje
Kwara: Abdulaziz AbdulRahman.
Katsina: Governor Aminu Masari, Hadi Sirika, Dikki Radda and Ibrahim Masari
Zamfara: Governor Bello Matawalle, Kabiru Marafa, Sani Yerima, Abdulaziz Yari and Shinkafi
Lagos: Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Fashola, Gbajabiamila, Baba Olusi, Prophet Odunmbaku .
Igbokwe added that the victory of Tinubu would be a landslide which is the reason New Nigerian People Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, allegedly asked him to take it easy.
