Tinubu Will Win In 14 States – Joe Igbokwe (List)

Joe Igbokwe, the Special Adviser for Drainage and Water Resources to Lagos State Governor, has disclosed a comprehensive list of All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s powerful pillars who will help him clinch the 2023 presidential seat.

Sharing a post via Facebook on Tuesday, July 12, Igbokwe stated that the governors and bigwigs of the ruling party have no less than 14 States under their control.

Below is a list by Igbokwe of those who are expected to help that APC chieftain in the upcoming election.

Borno: Ali Modu Sheriff, Kashim Shettima, and Babagana Zulum

Kano: Ganduje, Kwankwaso, Shekarau and Tanko Yakassai

Kaduna: El-Rufai and Uba Sani

Ogun: Abiodun, Osoba, Amosun and Gbenga Daniel

Ekiti: Governor Kayode Fayemi, Niyi Adebayo, Fayose, Segun Oni, Opeyemi Bamidele, and Dayo Adeyeye

Osun: Governor Oyetola, Baba Bisi Akande, Rauf Aregbesola and Iyiola Omisore

Nasarawa: Governor Sule and Umar Al-Makura

Edo: Adams Oshiomole and Ize-Iyamu

Bauchi: Adamu Adamu and Yakubu Dogara

Gombe: Inuwa Yahaya and Danjuma Goje

Kwara: Abdulaziz AbdulRahman.

Katsina: Governor Aminu Masari, Hadi Sirika, Dikki Radda and Ibrahim Masari

Zamfara: Governor Bello Matawalle, Kabiru Marafa, Sani Yerima, Abdulaziz Yari and Shinkafi

Lagos: Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Fashola, Gbajabiamila, Baba Olusi, Prophet Odunmbaku .

Igbokwe added that the victory of Tinubu would be a landslide which is the reason New Nigerian People Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, allegedly asked him to take it easy.



