Tinubu’s 40-Man Manifesto Committee To Be Inaugurated Today

The Asiwaju Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation will on Wednesday officially unveil a 40-man think tank committee that will formulate the expectations of Nigerians if the former national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, wins the 2023 general election.

The inauguration ceremony, which was further confirmed by the Asiwaju Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation Director-General, Adebayo Shittu, in a telephone chat with The PUNCH, will take place at Casa de Lucy Hotel in Abuja.

Shittu also disclosed that the committee would be chaired by former governor of Edo State and two-term senator, Oserheimen Osunbor.

According to him, while Nigerians are eagerly looking forward to September when electioneering campaign will kick off, the ATPCO has concluded arrangements to swear in members of a think tank committee to capture the moods of Nigerians, brainstorm and comeup with a rebirth manifesto for his principal.

He stated, “We as an organisation are planning to inaugurate a think-tank group that will help formulate expectations of Nigerians from Tinubu’s presidency.

“That team will be inaugurated on Wednesday, all things being equal. The team will interview Nigerians,

brainstorm and come up with what could best be regarded as a rebirth manifesto for Tinubu.”

When asked if the think tank was an after-thought following the controversy surrounding the Muslim-Muslim ticket, the former Minister of Communications reiterated that the project had been in place long before now.

“No, we already have the project on the ground with about 40 people as members. Former governor of Edo State and two-term senator, Oserheimen Osunbor, will chair the group. There are also two vice-chancellors, a retired General and other professionals in the committee,” he stated.

On whether the committee also comprised APC members or independent personalities, an indifferent Shittu said nothing prevented them from being party

members if they wanted to.

He said, “Anybody intelligent enough will understand the feelings of Nigerians after they interview people.

It is not rocket science. We want them to capture these moods together for our principal.”

https://punchng.com/tinubus-40-man-manifesto-committee-unveils-wednesday/

