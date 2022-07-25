Tinubu’s Choice Of Muslim-Muslim Ticket Anachronistic, Senseless – Ex-PSC Boss

Road to 2023: Tinubu’s choice of Muslim-Muslim ticket anachronistic, senseless, says former police boss, Chief Simon Okeke

Former Chairman of Police Service Commission, Chief Simon Okeke, has described the Muslim-Muslim ticket the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has adopted for the 2023 presidential election as anachronistic and senseless.

He said for the APC candidate, Tinubu to have overlooked the multi-religious nature of Nigeria was a great error that would not be tolerated by the Christians.

Chief Okeke in a telephone interview was of the opinion that Tinubu should have recognised the Muslim-Christian pair as had been the case in the past in the issue of presidency.

He cited past presidents ranging from the former Prime Minister of Nigeria at Independence, Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Belewa, a Muslim with Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, a Christian and a ceremonial President through the Muslim military heads of state and their Christians Chief of Army Staff; President Shehu Shagari, a Muslim and his Vice, Alex Ekwueme, a Christian; President Olusegun Obasanjo, a Christian and his Vice, Atiku Abubakar, a Muslim; Musa Yar’Adua and Ebele Jonathan up to Muhammadu Buhari and Prof Yemi Osibanjo who are Muslim and Christian, respectively.

He expressed disappointment in Tinubu’s action as, according to him, no leader of Nigeria had ever led with the same faith in the history of the country, saying that it had always been either Muslim-Christian or Christian-Muslim.

Chief Okeke said it appeared Tinubu had bought into the idea of Islamising Nigeria as feared by some Christians.

“It is unthinkable. It is impunity that cannot be tolerated. We will see how far he can go. It is absolutely not acceptable and very anachronistic. It will not work,” he insisted.

He berated the APC and the PDP for not considering an Igboman for a presidential ticket. He traced the leadership history of Nigeria since 1960 and asserted that no Igboman had ever been elected president of Nigeria.

Every Nigerian, he said, had expected that it would be the turn of an Igboman to become president this time but regretted that the Igbo were schemed out from the major political parties which he said made Mr Peter Obi defect from the PDP to join the Labour Party.

He noted that Obi left when he saw the handwriting on the wall.

“He decamped from the PDP to join LP. As soon as he joined the LP, he was unanimously accepted in the East, North and West, all over the country. He is a movement now. My advice to Igbo and indeed all Nigerians is that you already know where to put in your vote. You should be “obedient” as the saying goes, ” he said.

Chief Okeke also advised Mr Peter Obi to be security conscious in his movement across the country.

On security challenges, he said it was surprising that experts in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), cyber security experts and service providers in Nigeria could not checkmate rising cases of kidnapping.

In a telephone interview with our Correspondent, Chief Okeke noted that it was an indictment to the stakeholders in the communication industry to claim to be experts in their fields when kidnappers could comfortably kidnap their victims, and negotiate for ransom without being located.

He noted that the situation had made kidnapping a lucrative and thriving business since those who called themselves ICT and cyber security experts including service providers in Nigeria proved to be confused as they watched the hoodlums having their way undisturbed on a daily basis.

“Someone will be kidnapped and the kidnappers call their victim’s family, negotiate for so much money and will never be located. It is an indictment of those who claim to be experts. I feel disappointed that this is going on in Nigeria. I don’t know about other countries.

“Those that are experts on security issues should do more work on kidnapping and negotiation for ransom. Once they are able to identify the kidnappers during their negotiations and deal with them, kidnapping will certainly reduce.

On Anambra security, the former police boss commended Governor Charles Soludo on his security strategies to save lives and property in the state.

“Security is cost-effective and financial resources are required to secure lives and property. I think Governor Soludo is trying. He has tried to raise money from private individuals who have responded comfortably.

“He is doing well. A lot of security challenges are going on, especially about those unknown gunmen or whatever you call them. I’m satisfied with what the Governor has done so far, trying to dislodge the unknown gunmen in forests, bushes and all the enclaves where they are.

“I must tell you that in a little way I give the Governor my own advice including the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State, the Director of State Service (DSS) in Anambra and the Commander, Onitsha Garrison. I do speak with them and we discuss from time to time. They are all very much concerned in the security of the state,” he said.



