Tinubu’s Youth Group Convener, Ogunolu Samsideen Quits APC (Pics)

By Abdulqudus Hamzat

Comrade Ogunolu Samsideen, the National Convener for Bola Ahmed Tinubu Youth Caucus on Monday, 18th of July resigns from the APC party.

Comrade Ogunolu who has been a Loyalist member of the All Progressive Party made known on his Facebook page that he has quit the party.

He added a resignation letter to the post and this generated a lot of reaction from internet users.

This comes after the incumbent governor of Osun state Oyetola was defeated in the Osun gubernatorial election by PDP candidate.

In his post, he wrote:

“I Comr Amb Ogunolu Samsideen resign from APC officially. I didn’t regret my decision is for the betterment. May we glorify God in our next journey. Thank you all for the love and advise.”

