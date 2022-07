Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has been awarded a honorary degree from her alma mata, the University of Kent UK

Congratulations to our African queen.

Musicians still go for education. I won’t be surprised if she canvas for Lagos state governorship soon

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CgCoaQnoEGe/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related