Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan just created a new world re order for the women’s 100 metres hurdles event, at the ongoing World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon, United States of America.

The Nigerian sprinstar ran the distance in 12.12 seconds to beat the previous record holder, United States K. Harrison who came second with arise of 12.17 seconds.

