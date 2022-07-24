Too Much Noise In Nigeria; People Just Want Your Money — Ukrainian Lady (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tecngapfGkE

Too Much Noise In Nigeria; People Just Want Your Money — Ukrainian Lady Shares Her Experience In Nigeria (Photo, Video)

A Ukrainian lady has shared her experience in Nigeria as she highlighted some of the things she didn’t like about the country, IGBERETV reports.

Among other things, she said her hotel room was in a poor condition, she said there was too much noise, people wanting to collect money from her on the road.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CgWCeHeMWdJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related