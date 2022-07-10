Top APC Politicians, Thousands Of Supporters Join PDP (Pictures)

The Akwa Ibom State governorship candidate of Accord Party (AP) in the 2015 election, Bishop Sam Akpan; Dr Edet Ati; and Dr Bassey Antai, have all dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to a statement signed by Borono Bassey, the PDP Publicity Secretary in Akwa Ibom State, and made available to POLITICS NIGERIA, the APC defectors at a meeting to formally declare their return to the PDP stated that with their exit, the ship of the APC has sunk forever in the state.

Speaking on behalf of other defectors, Bishop Akpan said their decision to return to the PDP was informed by the need to belong to a party that remains the number one choice of Akwa Ibom people since the return to Democracy in 1999.

The top politicians moved to the PDP with thousands of their supporters.

