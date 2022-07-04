‘Top Four Most Handsome And Most Beautiful Men & Women For Me’ (Photos)

So I decided to create my own list after drunk scientist claimed that Amber heard is the most beautiful woman on Earth and robert Pattinson is the most handsome man , two bad choice so I decided to make my own list. Enjoy:-

1)reje Jean Paul ,he famous for playing the Duke in bridgerton , omo the guy is the one that made me to watch the series in the first place .

2)Chris Evans famous for playing captain America in the avengers ,the older the better

3)zayn Malik known as one of the leads in one direction ,omo the guy wetin no good but en fine na woman finw.

4)the weeknd ,the Canadian/Ethiopian singer na another handsome guy I think people tend to overlook.

That’s it , female coming up next

