Train Attack: I Regained Freedom After 104 Days In Captivity – Sadiq Abdullahi

Alhamdulillah… I regained freedom after 104 days in captivity. I thank the many people out there, family, friends and well wishers that prayed and wished for my safe return during these trying times.

Indeed it is a big relief to be home with family, but I am afraid that relief is temporary knowing I left 43 others including aged women and children below the age of 10 that are still in captivity waiting and hoping to be rescued.

I am once again calling on the Federal Government and all Nigerians to help secure the release of the remaining victims.



Train Attack: Kidnappers Free Ango Abdullahi’s Son, Pakistani, 5 Others

Some of the passengers abducted from a Kaduna-bound train in March have regained freedom.

Kaduna-based publisher, Malam Tukur Mamu, disclosed this on Saturday.

Mamu, who had earlier negotiated the release of 11 passengers, said the kidnappers have released seven more victims.

Those released were identified as Muhammad Daiyabu Paki, Bosede Olurotimi, Abubakar Zubairu, Alhassan Sule, Sadiq Ango Abdullahi, Aliyu Usman and Muhammad Abuzar Afzal, a Pakistani.

In a video released in May, Abdullahi, who won PDP ticket for Kaduna legislative election while in captivity, had begged for the Federal Government’s intervention, saying most of the 62 abducted victims were sick.

He had said: “We have been here for 62 days. Most of us here are sick and we are not in good condition. Everyday, the situation gets deteriorates. We are appealing to the Federal Government to come to our aid before we start losing our lives.”



