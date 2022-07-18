Transgender Inmate Impregnates 2 Female Inmates, Moved To Male Prison In U.S. (Pics)

A transgender prisoner who got two fellow inmates pregnant at New Jersey’s only women’s prison has been moved to a men’s prison where he/she is being held in a vulnerable unit.

Demi Minor, who is serving a 30-year sentence for stabbing her former foster father to death, was moved from the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility to the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility.

Minor complains that she was misgendered and abused by guards during the transfer and was even placed on suicide watch after she tried to hang herself while she was being transferred to GSCF(Pictured).

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11022631/Trans-inmate-27-impregnated-two-women-New-Jersey-jail-moved-mens-prison.html?ito=social-facebook

