Truck Crushes Two Soldiers And Woman To Death In Lagos (Photos)

Two Soldiers And a Female Civilian have been killed in a motor accident around Obadeyi Bus Stop, Ijaiye, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Lagos State.

The Accident which involved a truck and a Mitsubishi saloon car with registration number RNG396AA, occurred on Friday, July 29.

The Deceased were said to have been inside the car when a truck driving against traffic collided with their vehicle.

One other male adult who was in the vehicle was said to have sustained injuries and rushed to the hospital by emergency responders after administering first aid.

Accoding to the Permanent Secretary (PS) Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the deceased have been bagged and awaiting pick up by the military and the State Environmental Health Management Unit (SEHMU).

“The Agency responded to an accident that occurred between a truck and a Mitsubishi saloon car with reg. no. RNG396AA. Further investigation revealed that the truck was driving the wrong way and made a head-on collision with a car,” he stated.

‘Unfortunately, out of the four occupants of the car, two male Nig. Army soldiers and one female citizen lost their lives to the fatal crash, while the last male adult was treated by LASAMBUS and taken to the hospital.

“The fatalities have been bagged while waiting for military pick up and SEHMU. The vehicle has also been recovered from the road with the agency’s light tow truck and handed over to the police Meran Station. Operations ongoing.” he added.



Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/7/truck-crushes-two-soldiers-and-woman-to-death-in-lagos.html

