Truck Driver Bashes & Breaks Rearscreen Of SUV, Then Rolls On Ground Begging

An unidentified truck driver who bashed a SUV from behind breaking its rear screen and destroying the booth in the process is seen Rolling on the ground at the outcome of his driving. Funny thing is if someone had advised him to take it easy or be careful a few minutes before the accident, he would have cuss at the person.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9JjfUZuJtv4

Wisdom is profitable to direct but most of the truck, minibus and tricycle drivers have refused to have sense when it comes to safe driving. The tricycle drivers especially believe in their gang of co-drivers to help them bully private car owners even when they are the wrong party.

