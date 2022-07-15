Truck Driver Strips, Puts Up “Dramatic Dispaly” After Hitting A Car (Video)

A dramatic scene ensued when a truck driver bashed a brand new 2021 Nissan Rogue and left it badly damaged.

The young man stripped, alighted from the truck and started acting in an erratic manner much to the amazement of the Nissan owner and onlookers.

He rammed into the Nissan which in turn hit another vehicle that was at the front.

The Nissan Rogue according to cars US, is worth 35,530 (approximately N15 million)

In a video posted online, he could be heard screaming lamentations while rolling on the road and a nearby grass like he was going insane.

