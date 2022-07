Happening now: Truck drivers block all roads around Upper Iweka Onitsha in protest Agbero people who caused fatal accident around the axis earlier today.

Onitsha is totally locked… Think twice before stepping out..



https://twitter.com/ConnectOnitsha/status/1544318981909233672

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7212161/terrible-multiple-accidents-upper-iweka

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related