Turkey Delists Nigeria From E-visa Eligibility

Nigeria have been removed from list of countries whose citizens can enter the republic of Turkey using e-visa if they have supporting visas

The e-visa allows Nigerians who have Schengen/UK/US visa to visit the country without visiting the republic’s consulate.

This is following the frequent & incessant attacks around the country.

This delisting was done without prior information from the Turkish mission in Nigeria. To see list of countries eligible for e-visa, simply visit konsolosluk.gov.tr then proceed by selecting a consular mission

There’s currently no press release or update on this development from any concerned body at the time of this report, as more enraged Nigerians seek the comments of the Nigerian foreign minister on this matter.

Source: Turkey Errand Boy

