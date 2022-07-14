Twitter Is Down: Users Unable To Login, Post Or View Tweets

It seem the bird app is now, people are complaining inability to login.

Please what’s your experience?

Twitter is DOWN: Social media site crashes leaving users unable to login or post and view tweets

It’s the go-to social media app for users around the world, but it appears that Twitter has crashed this afternoon.

People have been left unable to login to their accounts, meaning they also can’t post or view tweets.

According to Down Detector, a website which monitors such outages, reports of problems first began to surface at about 12:45 BST (07:45 ET).

More than 7,000 reports of problems have been logged on Down Detector, with users struggling to access Twitter via both the app and website.

Some 57 per cent of users are experiencing problems with the app, while 38 per cent are having trouble with the app.

A further 6 per cent are reporting an inability to post.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-11013717/amp/Twitter-crashes-leaving-users-unable-login-post-view-tweets.html

