An Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Uyo, the state capital, on Thursday, sentenced two armed robbers, Donald John Obot, a 35-year-old barber and Blessing Christopher Utah, a 36-year-old ex-convict to death by hanging.

The duo was convicted for conspiring and robbing one Esther Victor Akpan of the sum of N110,000.

They were said to have carried out the operation at Abak road Uyo after their victim withdrew the said amount from her bank in December, 2018.

In their confessional statements, the convicts said they had robbed a man of five hundred thousand naira, another of two hundred thousand naira and a woman at IBB Avenue, of her one hundred and thirty one thousand naira.

The trial judge, Justice Okon Okon, while delivering the judgment, found Donald John Obot and Blessing Christopher Utah guilty of conspiracy and armed robbery.

The Court said, “It is bizarre and unfortunate that armed robbers abused the public transport system and converted their tricycles to perpetrate crime, leaving their innocent victims with harrowing experiences and tales of woes”.

Justice Okon held that the convicts confessed that their meeting point was Federal Secretariat, Uyo, before they proceeded to monitor banks and ATM points, looking for customers withdrawing money.

The leader of the gang and rider of the tricycle used in the operations, is said to have escaped and has not been found till today.

The Court said, “his days are numbered” advising him to use his lucky escape to mend his ways and lifestyle.

Justice Okon ordered that the two defendants should die by hanging and prayed God to have mercy upon their souls.



Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/06/30/two-armed-robbers-sentenced-to-death-in-akwa-ibom/

