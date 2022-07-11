Two PTI Students On I.T. Die From Fire At The Oil Firm Where They Were Working (Pix)

The Fire Incident at Matric Energy Group claimed three lives, two out of whom were students of Petroleum Training Institute, Effurun, Delta State, NaijaCover Reports.

The Explosion occurred on Friday, the 8th of July, 2022.

Two National Diploma graduates of the Petroleum Training Institute, Comr. Omare Sunny and Comr. Godstime Chuks, who were undergoing their Industrial Training from Mechanical Engineering Department and Petroleum Engineering Department respectively lost their lives in the explosion.

The Student Union Government of PTI made this known in a statement mourning the deceased.

Matrix Energy had released a statement, claiming there were no casualties.

However, the PTI SUG, in its statement, urged Matrix to Debunk the “misguided information” and reach out to the family of their deceased students.

See Photos And Reactions As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

